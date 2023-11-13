Bag Apple's Awesome M2 Mac Mini For Just $500 Today

When it comes to the Mac the transition to Apple silicon has been a huge boon in terms of performance. The M2 Mac mini is a beast of a machine yet it's so small and quiet you could be forgiven for forgetting it's even there. It's cheap, too, and right now it's even cheaper thanks to a discount that means you'll pay just $500 for one of these things.

The M2 Mac mini would normally retail for around $600 but Amazon was already discounting it before offering an additional $49 off via the on-screen coupon -- be sure to click that if you want to get that special $500 asking price as part of this early Black Friday deal.

In this configuration the M2 Mac mini comes with an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, more than enough for the majority of Mac users. It includes 256GB of storage and a gigabit Ethernet port, while all of the usual wireless communication features are present and correct including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Around the back, you'll find two Thunderbolt 4 ports and two SUB-A ports not to mention a HDMI port for connecting to a TV or monitor.

If 256GB of storage isn't quite enough there's an option to get 512GB, with Amazon also offering that configuration at a discount. The 512GB model would normally sell for $800 but click the on-screen coupon and you'll get it for just $690.

Looking for something a little different? There are sure to be tons of Amazon Black Friday deals if the Mac mini doesn't quite scratch your particular computing itch.