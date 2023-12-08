Aura Smart Picture Frames Make Perfect Gifts, and They're Up to $50 Off

If you want to immortalize your memories in a picture frame, then one of the best Christmas gifts you can get for yourself or your friends and family is a smart picture frame like the Aura. Not only do they come in various styles and sizes, but there are discounts of up to $50 available on them right now at both Amazon and on the official Aura website. That said, Aura is the place to go if you plan on buying more than one frame with an extra $20 off there when you buy two picture frames, which is a nice little extra savings.

If you're looking for the cheapest option from Aura, then the Aura Carver has a gorgeous 10.1-inch screen with a larger 10.5-inch frame around it, so it's perfect for a bookshelf. It has a 1280 x 800 resolution and is freestanding, although it's landscape only, so if you want a portrait-oriented frame, you should go for one of the other options. The Carver has a speaker in the back for video, and it has a very nice fabric cord for power. You can grab it from Amazon for $149 instead of $179 or go direct to Aura for $80 off when you buy two and use code HOLIDAYSALE.

While the Carver is a great option for most, the resolution isn't the highest. If you want something higher-res, the Mason Luxe has a 9-inch display that runs at 2K. Not only that, but it can stand in both portrait and landscape orientation, so it's a lot more versatile, and its size makes it perfect for a desktop or other nook. It still has a speaker for video, too. You can grab the Mason Luxe for $229, down from $249, or if resolution isn't that important but you like the idea of both orientation options, you could go for the HD version for $179 rather than $199.

Smaller frames are great for a tabletop or shelf, but if you want something a bit bigger, then the Aura Walden is what you want. It has a 15-inch screen running a 1600x1200 resolution, and while it works in both portrait and landscape, it can also be mounted to the wall. Like the other smart frames from Aura, it has a speaker for video, an auto on/off sensor, and compatibility with most smartphones. Even though the list price is a bit expensive at $299, the deal from Amazon discounts it down to $249.

One thing that's great about Aura's frames, especially as holiday gifts, is that they don't require an expensive cloud subscription to store your photos. There's nothing worse than receiving a gift that requires a monthly commitment and each Aura frame comes with free, unlimited cloud storage so that's never going to be an issue.

If you're going to be buying several of these for all around your home and want to connect them all, be sure to check out these Wi-Fi 6 router deals to give you a smoother experience.