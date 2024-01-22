Apple's Impressive M2 Mac Mini Is Just $500 Today, but Be Quick

Apple's M2 Mac Mini is a beast of a machine despite it being so small you can slide it right out of sight just about anywhere. It runs all of your favorite apps and you can plug your own monitor in, too. What's more, it's cheap, and right now it's even cheaper than usual thanks to a discount that means you'll pay just $500 for a modern Mac.

The M2 Mac Mini would normally retail for around $600, but Amazon was already offering it at discount it before shaving an additional $57 off via the on-screen coupon -- you'll need to clip that to get the best price and be quick about it as well. We don't know how long either of these two discounts will last.

In this configuration, the M2 Mac Mini comes with an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, more than enough for the majority of Mac users. It includes 256GB of storage and a gigabit Ethernet port, while all of the usual wireless communication features are present and correct including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Around the back, you'll find two Thunderbolt 4 ports and two USB-A ports, not to mention an HDMI port for connecting to a TV or monitor.

If 256GB of storage isn't quite enough, there's an option to get 512GB, with Amazon also offering that configuration at a discount. The 512GB model would normally sell for $800, but click the on-screen coupon and you'll get it for just $690.

Looking for something a little different? There are sure to be tons of great MacBook deals if the Mac Mini doesn't quite scratch your particular computing itch.