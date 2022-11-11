American Tourister's Holiday Sale Offers 25% Off Luggage Sitewide

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

For the holidays, many of us will be taking trips to visit friends and relatives. American Tourister is offering a sitewide discount of through Nov. 22, so if you're planning a trip but are tired of lugging around old or flimsy bags, now is the time to upgrade.

You'll need hard-sided bags if you're taking to the sky, so consider this for $112. You won't have to worry about scratching or losing your belongings thanks to the TSA lock that's built in, and the upright rolling shape means less strain on your arms and shoulders.

This $165 offers an assortment of vibrant colors to make your bag stand out everywhere you go. This spinner features an expandable capacity of 1.5 inches, as well as split-case compartments that can accommodate clothing for you and your loved ones.

This is a steal at only $150. You can customize the length of the luggage's handle to fit your height and it features a silhouette of Mickey Mouse. Star Wars fans can find nice luggage too. Both the and the are available for $150, offering two affordable minimalist options. However, for $150 you can get a or a to flaunt your fandom.

You can discover a great deal on simple or fashionable baggage from . Replace your old bags with shiny new ones before you head off to see relatives for the holidays.