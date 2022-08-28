Galaxy Watch 5 Pro iPhone 14 Event Student Loan Forgiveness Best Mobile VPN National Dog Day Best Workout Headphones Galaxy Z Flip 4 Deals Best Gifts Under $500
Amazon's Anker Sale Knocks up to 36% Off Speakers, Chargers and More

This is a great chance to snag a top-rated Bluetooth speaker at a discount or stock up on some extra charging cables.
A Motion Boom Plus Bluetooth boom box and carrying strap against a green background.
Anker

Anker makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market right now, but the company does a lot more, too. Anker also makes tons of other sleek, high-quality devices and accessories, and right now you can pick some up for less. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 36% off a selection of Anker speakers, charging accessories and more. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

There's quite a variety of different items on sale, but one of the best values you'll find is the discounted Soundcore Motion Boom Plus outdoor speaker. This rugged Bluetooth boom box was named one of our favorite wireless speakers on the market in 2022, and right now you can pick it up for just $135, $45 off the usual price. If you're looking for something a little more portable, you can also pick up the compact Soundcore Mini for just $20, $4 off the usual price. 

Even if you're not in the market for a new speaker, this is a great chance to stock up on some other tech accessories while they're on sale. If you want to get rid of the wires cluttering your nightstand, you could pick up this PowerWave two-in-one wireless charging stand for $18 off, dropping the price down to just $32. Or grab some spare charging cables at a discount. Apple users can get a two-pack of Lighting cables for just $17, $7 off the usual price, and Android users can pick up a ten-foot USB-C charging cable for just $14, $8 off the usual price. You'll also find deals on a webcam, Bluetooth speakerphone, power strip and more. 

