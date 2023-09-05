Amazon Has the Iconic 'Back to the Future' DeLorean Lego Set at an All-time Low Price

This DeLorean won't take you back in time, but putting together the Lego kit recreating the iconic time machine from Back to the Future might make you feel like a kid again. And right now, you can pick it up at an all-time low price. Amazon currently has this kit from the Lego Icons series on sale for just $160, which saves you $40 compared to the usual price. And without a set expiration, there's no telling how long this deal will be available. Unless you do have a time machine, we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This 1,872-piece set allows you to recreate not just one, but all three versions of Marty McFly and Doc Brown's time-travelling DeLorean, with unique components from each movie. The first version has a lightning rod and plutonium chamber, the second version has the Mr. Fusion generator and wheels that flip up for flight mode and the third version includes whitewall tires and an interchangeable license plate. This set is from the Lego Icons series, which means it uses the standard Lego bricks, rather than the more complex pieces used in Technic kits, but still has a few unique pieces. It includes Doc and Marty McFly minifigures, as well as accessories from the films like a hoverboard, a box of plutonium and a light-up flux capacitor. It also comes with an information plaque that you can proudly display with the finished piece.