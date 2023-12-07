Allbirds' Secret Sale Has Everything You Need This Holiday Season
The brand is known for its cozy loungewear and comfortable footwear, and right now, you can save up to 40% off.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are both over but the holiday savings have not stopped. Allbirds is currently having a secret sale with discounts as high as 40% off. If you've been looking for new loungewear this season then this is the sale for you. You can also pick up a few items for the folks on your holiday shopping list. It's not just the loungewear that's cozy. Allbirds has footwear that epitomizes the term "cozy." These shoes are also included in the secret sale and are just waiting for you to grab a pair or two. Use code AFF-23-DEC40 to activate your discount.
When you get on the site, several items are already on sale. Like Allbirds' popular water-repellent wool runner-up mizzles. These shoes typically retail for $145 but are currently on sale for $77. With the code above, you can snag a pair for just $46. If you can find it in your size, the R&R sweatshirts are on sale. These typically go for $98 but are on sale for $49, and using the code will bring your final cost down to $29. The wool dasher fluffs are also a steal and stay true to their name with the fluffiest exterior you've ever seen on a pair of sneakers.
If nothing catches your eye in the 40% off section, there's also a 30% off section for you to browse. Simply use that code -- AFF-23-DEC30 -- to activate the savings. Please note, that you may not immediately see these deals if you just type in Allbirds' website so be sure to use our link to access the secret sale. Hurry: This offer expires tonight, December 7.
