AeroGarden Slashed Prices on Its Biggest Gardens During the FarmFest Sale

Growing your own fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs can have many benefits aside from getting experience with your green thumb. You're able to ditch grocery store visits — saving time and money — and have produce free of pesticides or other harmful substances. With increased prices of goods across the map, more and more people are turning toward indoor gardens to help supply some of the fresh food needs.

Companies like AeroGarden are making that easier by offering products that will help you grow what you want all year round. The company's larger gardens offer vertical gardening so you can save space in your home while growing food. Right now, AeroGarden is hosting its FarmFest sale right alongside Amazon's Prime Day. During this sale, some indoor garden models are up to 30% off. If you want to get started on growing your own vegetables, check out some of these deals. Just enter the code JULYSAVINGS at checkout.

Farms

AeroGarden Grow up to 24 plants with this system that can grow vegetables and plants up to 3 feet tall. It comes with two 60W LED grow lights, stackable vertical gardening, a touch screen control panel, and Wi-Fi and Alexa connectivity. Originally $1,050, you can save $320.

Gardens

AeroGarden Grow up to nine plants in this tabletop garden that comes with a 50W LED light and 24" of grow height. It has the largest water bowl capacity of all the countertop garden models, full touchscreen with water and plant food reminders, sunrise/sunset lighting and vacation mode to water plants while you're away. Originally $496, you can save $100.

Accesories

Going away on vacation? This water reservoir that connects to any AeroGarden system can continue to water your plants for a total of four weeks. It holds 1.3 gallons of water and comes with a built-in pump.