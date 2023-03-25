Adidas Fans Can Get up to 60% off Select Styles Right Now

Spring cleaning isn't just for your own closet. Plenty of retailers are clearing stock to make room for new items, including Adidas. The company is currently running a mid-season sale with tons of items, including sneakers, slides, apparel and more. It's a great time to revamp your wardrobe and save money, because when you use promo code SPRING at Adidas, you can get an extra 20% off select full price and sale items, up to 60% off. This offer is available now through March 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT (March 28 at 2:59 a.m. ET).

There are plenty of styles available for men, women and kids. As we move into warmer weather, these women's may be exactly what you need when you're going to the pool or the beach. Originally $40, you can grab them for just $19 right now. Or snag these high-rise . They're marked down to $19, too. You can also find plenty of athletic shoes at a discount, too, including the men's shoes. They're $58 right now, down from $120. You can also find plenty of deals on winter apparel, like this full-zip is down to $39 (save $26).

Make sure you add the promo code to get the full discount on the items above. Additionally, if you sign up for a free adiClub account, you'll get free standard shipping on every order, as well as other perks. If you need to get new threads this season, be sure to shop the at Adidas to find what the whole family needs.