Act Now to Nab the Jackery Explorer 1000 for Only $849

If you love camping, road trips or other adventures that require you to be off the grid for a few days, then a power station such as the Jackery Explorer 1000 is a great investment. They're light, they generate enough power to keep your electronics charged and they're great to have around the house in areas that experience power interruptions during inclement weather. You can find the Jackery Explorer 1000 for only $849 at Amazon right now thanks to a current deal that gives you a discount of $350.

This portable power station is sturdy, solar-powered, and weighs only 32 pounds. It's certified by TÜV SÜD thanks to its sustainable build that leaves no emissions behind as you generate electricity. The power station has a capacity of 110 volts and output power of up to 2,000 watts. Despite its features, it's quiet and operates at a volume of approximately 30 decibels.

The battery on the Jackery Explorer 1000 was built to provide up to 4,000 cycles and last up to 10 years, so your investment will pay for itself for a long time. You can track its battery levels using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or its built-in app feature. To secure this deal, click on the Amazon coupon listed under the asking price so you'll get the full discount of $350.

