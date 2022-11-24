9 Great Black Friday Deals You Can Only Get at Amazon

Of course, Amazon offers exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to Prime members, but even if you're not paying for a Prime subscription, you can still take advantage of deals you'll only find on Amazon.

These deals may not last past this week, so it's better you take advantage now before they go away. We've got great discounts on a premium e-reader, a set of steak knives, a foldable drone with a 1080P video camera -- and more. Check out all of these Amazon Black Friday deals below.

Amazon Amazon's Kindle Oasis is one of the most popular premium e-readers: It has a glare-free 7-inch display, it sports a thin ergonomic design and it's waterproof, so you can read in the bath or by the pool and not have to worry about dunking your device and ruining it. Read our Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019) review. You're receiving price alerts for Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019)

Amazon The Mandalorian is still the most popular Star Wars Disney Plus TV show, despite releasing a couple years ago. If you're a fan of the show, or know someone who is, this Nerf Star Wars Amban Phase-pulse Blaster might be the perfect gift for Christmas. The blaster captures the look of the blaster you can see in The Mandalorian. The toy comes with darts and a targeting scope -- and is currently on sale for $45 ($11 off the regular price), only on Amazon.

Amazon The Amazon Basics brand provides essential home products at low prices, and products from the line are only available at Amazon. Each of these eight steak knives is forged from a single piece of stainless steel and features a full-tang blade with a triple-riveted handle. The knives have micro-serrated edges that easily cut meat and never need sharpening.

Amazon Amazon isn't the only store where you can buy the Rain Design mStand laptop stand, but its current price of $40 is the best we could find anywhere online. A clean, single-piece aluminum design makes sure that your elevated screen sits at eye height while also acting as a heat sink. A slick cable organizer behind the stand routes wires neatly through a 2-inch hole in the back. It's marked down 20% for Black Friday. You're receiving price alerts for Rain Design mStand notebook stand

Amazon Introduced in the 1970s, the fantasy tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) attracted a loyal following through the years but has exploded in popularity in the 2020s (perhaps due in part to the kids of Stranger Things.) The three core rulebooks for the 5th edition of D&D -- the Player's Handbook, the Dungeon Master's Guide and the Monster Manual -- are all selling for under $20 at Amazon right now, the cheapest price we could find for any of the books anywhere. You're receiving price alerts for Dungeons & Dragons Player's Handbook: $15

Amazon With stainless steel construction, the S'well vacuum-insulated bottle keeps drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12. This stylish 64-ounce bottle can be your pitcher on the go. The bottle is BPA- and BPS-free and available right now for a killer price at Amazon, cheaper than any offers online right now.

Amazon If you're looking for a great drone to learn or practice with, it's hard to beat the deal on this user-friendly foldable drone that comes with its own carrying case. A modular battery allows for 20 minutes of flight and features like automatic takeoff, emergency stop and auto hover will help give beginners confidence. A 1080P HD camera that streams to your phone can be adjusted 90 degrees with the remote control or the app, allowing you to take video straight down from the drone. This sturdy drone for beginners is 46% off at Amazon right now, the best deal we found for it anywhere. You're receiving price alerts for Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone with 1080P WiFi Camera: $70

Amazon Amazon Basics extends a bit beyond the home to the garage for this great deal on replacement floor mats for your car, truck or SUV. No-slip grooves on the top of the mats provide foot traction, and rubberized spikes on the bottom keep the mats held tight in place. The mats are made to fit any vehicle, but they're also trimmable with scissors if you need to adjust sizes at all. This set of two front-seat mats and two back-seat mats is marked down 25% for Black Friday, and it's only available at Amazon.

Amazon Not all car phone mounts are created equal. Maybe your phone slips off easily or the mount doesn't manage to properly stay connected to your air mount. Whatever is the issue with your current phone mount, maybe it's time to switch it up. The vanva Universal Cell Phone Air Vent Car Mount features a sturdy and stable design, offering an anti-slip clip lock to keep the holder in place and a 360° joint ball so that you can easily adjust exactly where your phone display is facing whether you're getting directions or listening to music.