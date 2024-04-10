25 of the Top Deals at Home Depot's Spring Black Friday Sale

Home Depot's massive Spring Black Friday sale is in full swing. It officially launched April 4, bringing with it discounts across hundreds of different items. If you have been thinking about doing a little DIY or need to finish up projects around the house now that the weather is warming, this is the perfect time to stock up on the tools you'll need to get the job done. The retailer giant has markdowns on indoor and outdoor power tools, patio furniture, large kitchen appliances, storage solutions and much more. Grab everything you need to get those nagging tasks finished both in your home and around your lawn and garden at a great price.

We've gone through the entire sale to save you some time and effort, highlighting the best deals below. However, this event is set to run from through April 28, so we'll keep this page updated as new deals drop or old deals expire so you can score the best bargains. Keep checking back to find everything you need for this season.

Power Tools Grab a single tool or an all-in-one kit to outfit your toolbox with drills, impact drivers, saws and much more at deep discounts. Details Up to $200 off See at The Home Depot

Storage Take up to 25% off select garage storage systems, steel cabinets, workbenches, closet organization and more. Details Up to 25% off See at The Home Depot

StyleWell Park Pointe 4-piece patio set: $399 This wicker conversation set comes one loveseat, two chairs a coffee table and cushions to keep all your company comfortable as you enjoy your outdoor spaces. Details Save $100 See at The Home Depot

Kitchen Appliances Right now you can overhaul your kitchen with up to $2,300 in savings on select kitchen appliance packages. There are also savings on individual appliances, including washers and dryers. Details Up to $2,300 off See at The Home Depot

Milwaukee M18 FUEL Handheld Blower: $129 This blower is not only cordless, but brushless as well. It is decently powerful, as it can blow from 15 feet away. It also has a maximum air volume of 450 CFM and maximum speed of 120 MPH. This tool works well for basic blower needs. Details Save $50 $129 at The Home Depot

Husky Adjustable Height Solid Wood Top Workbench: $337 This adjustable workbench can go up to six feet high and holds up to 3,000 pounds. Its perfect to work on projects in your garage as it provides a heavy duty flat surface. When expanded to its full height, its also tall enough to store things like cabinets underneath. Details Save $112 $337 at The Home Depot

More Spring Black Friday savings at Home Depot:

How long does the Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale run?



The Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale kicked off April 4 and runs until April 28, which gives you several weeks to snap up plenty of deals to help start and finish major projects around the home. Hundreds of items are seeing major price cuts, which should make it easier to afford the essentials you need to get things in your home and garden in time for summer.

What products are discounted during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?



There are a ton of products included in Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale, including discounts on indoor and outdoor power tools, storage solutions, patio furniture, grills, major kitchen appliances, garden supplies and more.