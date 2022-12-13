Fusion Energy Golden Globe Nominees 'White Lotus' Finale 17 Superb Gift Ideas Great Gifts Under $50 AT&T: $1,000 Off Phones Lensa AI Selfies Blur Your Home on Google Maps
Deals

11 TikTok-Famous Beauty Products That Are Worthy of Gift-Giving Season

These beauty products are TikTok famous. Grab a few of these items for you and a friend.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
2 min read

Are you still trying to figure out the best beauty products to give to someone during the holidays? Instead of directly heading to a beauty retailer and picking something out randomly, why don't you check out these TikTok-famous beauty gifts to narrow down your choices? 

One benefit for you is that these beauty items are immediately tested in real time with people due to TikTok's popularity. It eliminates the guesswork (and headache) associated with holiday buying when an item receives widespread approval.

Right in time for gift-giving season, we've compiled some well-known TikTok beauty products that you can buy to make any beauty enthusiast happy.
Neiman Marcus

Dior Addict lip glow oil

Get the beauty award-winning glow oil that's nonsticky and nongreasy and that gives your lips a mirror shine for those of you who want your lips to stand out.

$38 at Neiman Marcus
Ulta Beauty

NYX bare with me concealer serum

This is a medium concealer that works for your face and body. Say goodbye to dark circles, redness, acne and dry patches.

$11 at Ulta
Ulta Beauty

Cosrx advanced snail essence

Brighten your skin with an essence packed with 96% snail mucin for hydration, brightening and skin repair. Plus, it's formulated to minimize the look for fine lines and wrinkles overtime.

$25 at Ulta
Sephora

First Aid Beauty bump eraser

When you want those pesky bumps off your body, reach for this eraser that helps clear up "chicken skin," with 10% AHA formulated in it.

$30 at First Aid Beauty
Sephora

Rare Beauty soft pinch liquid blush

Give your cheeks the rosy soft look you want with either a matte or a dewy finish. All you need to do when using this is put two dots on each and then use your fingers or a brush to give yourself a natural finish.

$20 at Sephora
Ulta Beauty

Kiss falscara false eyelash wisps starter kit

Get the full lashes you've always wanted with this kit that lengthens your lashes for a natural look.

$20 at Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum

This perfume is in the warm and spicy family. With top notes of lavender blossom, juicy pear and bergamot. There are creme de coconut, praline and vanilla orchid middle notes, and the base is sensual musk and creamy blonde woods.

$65 at Ulta
Sephora

Glow Recipe watermelon glow niacinamide dew drops

Good skin care matters whether you're wearing makeup or not. With these niacinamide dew drops you'll get glowing skin and less hyperpigmentation for all skin types.

$34 at Glow Recipe
Nordstrom

Givenchy prism libre skin-caring matte foundation

All the beauties out there who prefer a matte finish to your foundation should grab this buildable foundation right now. It has a medium to full coverage and has 35 different shades to choose from.

$49 at Nordstrom
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills brow freeze

This paraben-free brow wax will hold all of your hairs in place to help you achieve the perfect feathered look for your eyebrows.

$23 at Sephora
Olay

Olay X Stanley Adventure Quencher bundle

This bundle gives you hyaluronic skin care products to keep your skin moisturized, and a Stanley Adventure Quencher to increase your water intake too.

$100 at Olay

