Yes, Chik-fil-A Really Tried to Pay Workers in Chicken

What feels like one more in a long line of stories that should be Onion articles, the North Carolina Chik-fil-A where Madison Cawthorne once worked is receiving backlash after attempting to compensate workers -- or technically "volunteers" -- with, you guessed it, chicken.

In a post that appeared Wednesday on the Facebook page for Chik-fil-A's Henderson, North Carolina location, management tempted would-be workers with the following offer "We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked. Message us for details."

Via Facebook

The post has since been deleted but not before it garnered hundreds of comments and dozens of shares with many noting how the scheme likely violates the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), a long-standing federal law that mandates employers to pay their employees (with money) for all of the hours they work. It's also been noted by some online that Chik-fil-A's owners are worth an estimated $14 billion.

Hey @ChickfilA can you explain why your allowing a franchisee to hire unpaid positions? This is unacceptable. #chickfila #unionize pic.twitter.com/mR3RUOBRML — 🏴🚩Bona Bones 🚩🏴 (@Bona_Bones) July 27, 2022

In response to the backlash, the store responded with the following:

"Thanks for everyone's concern on this matter," the store said in response to a post that said it should not be offering "volunteer" positions. "This is a volunteer based opportunity, which means people can opt in to volunteer if they think it's a good fit for them. We've had multiple people sign up and enjoy doing and have done it multiple times. People who sign up for this chose it voluntarily. We are still hiring full time and part time team members, so if you are interested in working in our store, we pay $19/hr."

Putting aside the health risks of eating that amount of fried food on an ongoing basis, it's worth noting that many restaurants and restaurant chains already offer employees free or deeply discounted meals during shifts.

As if the story wasn't strange enough, it's reported that this specific Chik-fil-A location once employed the controversial, one-term GOP Congressman, Madison Cawthorne (NC). Cawthorne lost his reelection bid in this year's primary.

This is also not the first time Chik-fil-A has made national headlines for issues unrelated to chicken and fries. The fast food chain's long history of supporting and donating to staunchly anti-LGBTQ entities has led many to dub its food "hate chicken."

Read more: Daily Harvest Blames Tara Flour for Making Hundreds Sick