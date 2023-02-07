Wordle was devised by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021, but after the game was acquired by The New York Times the following year, its reach extended exponentially.

Players can now easily save their stats and winning streaks on their New York Times Games account and share their results on social media. You can also compare your solution to the day's puzzle against the Times' Wordlebot.

Wordle can be addictive and frustrating, and many of us would love a little help getting to the answer. No cheating -- just a hint or two.



So, we solved today's puzzle, Wordle, No. 599, and provided some clues and tips below.



Heads up: You'll also find the answer to today's Wordle, in case you just can't bear to break your winning streak.

For more on Wordle, check out the best Wordle strategy tips, some ideal starter words and a host of Wordle alternatives.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game on The New York Times website and app.

Players get six chances to guess a five-letter word. Unless you're extremely lucky, that means entering a guess and learning what you can from the results to choose your next entry.

The right letter in the correct spot shows up in a green box.

A correct letter in the wrong spot appears in a yellow box.

A letter that isn't in the word at all shows up in a gray box.

Wordle tips

Even if you don't want a clue to today's answer, there are some best practices that can help you get to the finish line.

Choose a good first word. It's nearly impossible to get the answer right out of the gate, so use your first guess strategically. Choose a word with three vowels -- like orate, ratio or media.



Personally, I alternate between adieu and audio.



You also want to start out with a word that uses five different letters to increase your odds of landing on some of the right ones.



Your guesses have to be real words. You might be tempted to randomly enter some commonly used letters to see if any are in the answer. Like, R, S, T, L, N and E -- the letters provided to players on Wheel of Fortune.



But you'll get a "Not in word list" message if you try.

Don't pick SAT words. While Wordle will sometimes use less common words -- WOOER, KNOLL and REBUS have all been answers -- it's rare for it to be a truly obscure term.



The week of Jan. 30, for example, the answers were CRAVE, CROSS, SCOLD, SHIRK and TASTY.



If you're torn between a few different guesses, go for the more frequently used word.

Pick two very different words for your first two guesses. This one comes directly from The New York Times. Especially if your first answer doesn't net a lot of clues, starting over with a new word with all new letters can help with the process of elimination.



Of course, it will also add to your overall score, so it really depends on how confident you are that you can solve the puzzle.

Wordle hints for February 8



Today's answer has two vowels.

Today's answer repeats one letter.

Here's a clue: Today's answer is very moving.

What's the Wordle answer for February 8?

Still can't figure it out? OK, we'll tell you the answer to today's Wordle. This is your last chance to look away.

Today's word is…



FLAIL