What Does a Dream Taste Like? I Tried Coke Dreamworld to Find Out

If you've ever wondered what dreams taste like, you're in for a treat, because Coca-Cola is releasing another new limited-edition flavor to its Creations lineup. Called Dreamworld, the latest Coke is supposed to taste like dreams -- similar to how its Coke Byte was designed to taste like "pixels" and its Coke Starlight made to be "space" flavored. Like the others, I decided to try the new flavor to see what Coca-Cola thinks dreams taste like.

"This limited-edition flavor is your gateway into a lively, animated world where anything is possible; where imaginations are free to discover the magic in ordinary moments," Coca-Cola said in a press release.

Here's what Coca-Cola's newest addition tastes like and when you can try it yourself. For more, check out what Coca-Cola's Marshmello Coke tastes like.

What does Coca-Cola Dreamworld taste like?

Coca-Cola says its new Dreamworld Coke tastes like dreams, so I put it to the test. I received a small aqua-colored can, which immediately made me think of cotton candy. Don't worry, that's not what this Coke tastes like.

It arrived warm, so I poured it over ice -- the soda is the same color as a regular Coke. It had a fruity candy smell -- like Skittles mixed with Coca-Cola -- but it definitely didn't taste the same way. I immediately got a citrus flavor from this soda, but I thought the overall flavor was similar to Marshmello's limited-edition Coke.

As with the previous Coca-Cola releases, I could taste the aspartame because I received the Zero Sugar version of Dreamworld. I'm curious to know how the regular version tastes and if the fruity, citrusy flavor is more noticeable.

So far, Coke Byte is still my favorite from the Coca-Cola Creations line.

Coca-Cola

When and where you can buy the new Dreamworld Coke

Starting Monday, Aug. 15, you'll be able to find Coca-Cola Dreamworld in the US. There will be both regular and zero-sugar options available and will be sold by the bottle -- like Coca-Cola Starlight, as well as in cans.

You should be able to find Coke Dreamworld in grocery stores and gas stations near you. If you don't immediately see it on Monday, find out when the store gets new inventory or ask an employee when the new Coke will arrive.

Coca-Cola didn't say how long this new flavor would be available.

There's also a Coca-Cola Dreamworld AR Music Experience

In collaboration with electronic dance music festival brand Tomorrowland, you can experience augmented reality music. To try it out, scan the QR code on your can or bottle to be taken to the digital hub.

Once you're there, you'll be transported into a full 3D virtual AR music experience where you'll see an avatar DJ spinning tracks. The QR code also unlocks games and other Easter eggs.

Coca-Cola also partnered with DressX, a digital fashion store, to create Dreamworld-inspired outfits for fans to download and wear in the metaverse.