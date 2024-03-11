What Can You Get at Costco Without a Membership?

From the rotisserie chicken and free food samples to the great deals and inflation immune $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, there's a lot to love about Costco -- if you've got a membership. But even if you're not willing to pay $60 or $120 a year for a Costco membership, you can still take advantage of some of its goods and services, depending on where you live.

It turns out that there are ways to shop certain products at Costco without a membership card. Be warned, these tips and tricks are not the silver bullet they may seem to be. Costco has cracked down on offering free shopping passes, so even if you're able to buy some goods at Costco without a membership card, you still won't be able to shop to your heart's content.

Read on for tips on how to shop at Costco without paying for a membership. Plus, here are our picks for the best healthy snacks to pick up at Costco -- you'll need a membership for these, however -- and how much you can save by shopping at Costco for a year.

How do you get inside Costco without a membership card?

Costco requires you to show your membership card to even get inside, so if you don't have one, you'll have to speak to the employee at the front door to gain entrance. Simply mention that you're there for any of the reasons listed below, and they should let you in.

If the employee is unaware of these policies, kindly ask to speak to a supervisor, but every time I've spoken to a front-door employee, I've always been let in with no problem. Costco

You can use Instacart to shop at Costco, but it's not perfect

If you want to shop Costco, but without taking the plunge on a membership card, you can use Instacart to shop at Costco. Unfortunately, this isn't a great money-saving option because the items you see on Instacart may be more expensive than they would be in-person. Not to mention, not everything in the store is available on Instacart.

At this point, it's probably cheaper and more convenient to just get a Costco membership.

You can use Instacart to shop at Costco, but you may miss out on some of the savings. Instacart

These states let you buy alcohol at Costco without a membership

You can buy alcohol at Costco without a paid membership, as long as you're in an eligible state, like California or New York. Local laws prevent membership-only clubs like Costco or Sam's Club from withholding alcohol sales to the general public. The full list of states includes:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Indiana

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

New York

Texas

Vermont

Once you've picked out your alcohol and you're in line to pay, let the cashier know that you don't have a membership card, and they'll scan you with a generic membership number. A supervisor may be required, so be patient as you wait to make your purchase.

You don't have to be a Costo member to enjoy discounts on wine and beer. Taylor Martin/CNET

Every state lets you buy prescriptions at Costco without a membership



If you don't have health insurance and pay high prices for prescription drugs, you can take advantage of Costco's discounts.

Buying prescriptions without a membership is allowed in every Costco with a pharmacy across the country, regardless of state. Costco even has a customer service advice page explaining how you can buy prescriptions without a membership. According to its website:

You don't need to be a Costco member to purchase Costco Pharmacy prescriptions online or at our warehouses. Our Pharmacy counter will accept several different forms of payment, including cash, debit/ATM cards, Costco Shop Cards, and Visa.

You'll need to have a doctor's written prescription to buy most drugs available at a Costco Pharmacy.

You can still save on prescription drugs, even if you're not a Costco member. Design by Brandon Douglas/CNET

You can get eye exams at Costco without a membership

A lesser-known Costco perk you can take advantage of without a membership is getting an eye exam with the in-house optometrist at the Costco Optical center. If you don't have medical insurance, this is another way you can save money, thanks to the discounts that Costco offers.

Unfortunately, though, you can't buy prescription glasses or contacts there without a Costco membership card. You can only pay for an eye examination, which may or may not include services to monitor your visual sharpness, whether you're nearsighted or farsighted, the health of your retinas and more.

This trick works at every Costco location across the country with an optometrist.

You'll need a Costco membership if you want to use the food court

It used to be that anyone could go to the Costco food court. Even if you weren't a member, you could buy a slice of pizza for $2 and a hot dog and soda combo for only $1.50. Sadly, this is no longer true for non-members.

Since early 2020, Costco has required a membership card to buy anything at the food court, including chicken bakes, barbecue beef brisket sandwiches, ice cream and churros.

Costco no longer allows food court purchases to non-members Getty Images

If you're in the market for a paid membership to help you save on costs, you might also be interested in Amazon Prime. Learn more about Amazon's discount prescription drug service and the hidden Amazon Prime perks you may not know about.