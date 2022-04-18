Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Mexican Pizza. Here's How to Get It

Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item after more than a year. The fast-food chain confirmed its Mexican Pizza is returning nationwide on May 19, tapping Grammy winner and Taco Bell spokesperson Doja Cat to tweet out the news.

We finally did it, the Mexican Pizza is coming back on 5/19 @tacoBell pic.twitter.com/tc4aK4Z2Lj — WE BROUGHT THE MEXICAN PIZZA BACK (@DojaCat) April 18, 2022

The pizza's return was precipitated by a Change.org petition that generated more than 170,000 signatures.

"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a press release. "I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."

Why is Taco Bell bringing back Mexican Pizza?

The company dropped the item in November 2020 at the height of COVID lockdowns and supply-chain issues.

But rumors have been swirling for months about its return after a Change.org petition was launched online.

Taco Bell

"Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the 'fun' fast food," Krish Jagirdar, who started the petition, said in the announcement. "So Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households."

Jagidar said that "listening to their fans is clearly embedded in [Taco Bell's] DNA."

When will the Mexican Pizza be back at Taco Bell?

The company says it'll be back on the menu nationwide on May 19. Taco Bell Rewards Members will have early access, though. They can order it starting May 17, depending on local availability.

In a release, Taco Bell added that it's worked to "streamline operations and ingredient sourcing" to address shortages and leave a lighter environmental footprint, as well.

That includes a pilot "sauce packet recycling program" to help Taco Bell reach its goal of 100% recyclable, compostable or reusable consumer-facing packaging by 2025.

How can I order a Mexican Pizza?

The fusion menu item will be available in Taco Bell locations across the US and select locations in Aruba, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic starting May 19.

You can order it solo for $4.49 or make it a combo with two crunchy tacos and a large soda for $8.99.

For delivery, it will be available exclusively through DoorDash for the first week, May 19 to 26, with DashPass members getting $2 off a Mexican Pizza with an order of $12 or more using promo code MEXPIZZA at checkout.

What's in Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza?

First rolled out in 1985, the Mexican Pizza is made up of two crispy flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted three-cheese blend.

A vegetarian option is also available without the beef.