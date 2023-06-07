Stay Organized in Style with Papier

Need new stationary products before summer officially starts? Shop Papier's latest collection; Papier x The Met.
If you're looking for a new daily planner for all of your summer activities, look no further than stationary brand Papier's newest collaboration with the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, a.k.a The Met. The latest collection includes wellness journals, daily planners, note cards and notebooks all adorned with beautiful floral designs.
Papier's collaboration with The Met was inspired by book cover artist Margaret Neilson Armstrong. Armstrong's signature book cover art includes elegant paintings of wildflowers which Papier replicates on their latest planners. This collection is absolutely beautiful and is a must for all those in need of re-upping their stationery supplies as the summer starts.