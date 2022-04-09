UFC 273 Volkanovski Vs. The Korean Zombie: Start Time, How To Watch or Stream

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 273 takes place today. It's a mega card featuring two title fights and a stacked undercard filled with future UFC stars. It doesn't have a Conor McGregor or a Nate Diaz as a headliner, but if you're a fan of MMA or UFC you absolutely cannot afford to miss it.

At the top of the card is Alexander Volkanovski, the current featherweight champ, facing off against the legendary Chan Sung Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie. It's sort of a soft ball for Volkanovski, who should win, but this is MMA and anything is possible.

In the co-main is the long awaited rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. Their last fight ended in controversy after Yan was disqualified for landing a huge illegal knee. Most had Yan winning the fight up until that point, so Sterling has unfortunately received a lot of online hate for winning that fight. This one has a lot of spice on it. Can't wait.

But UFC 273 is quality from top to bottom. Rising star Khamzat Chimaev faces his sternest test yet in perennial contender Gilbert Burns. Ian Garry, currently the brightest Irish prospect since Conor McGregor, is on the prelims. And we also get to see jiu jitsu savant Mackenzie Dern compete.

Here's everything you need to know.

UFC 273 Start time

The UFC 273 main card starts at 10 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. PDT) on Nov. 6. Here are all the details from multiple time zones.

US

The main card starts Apr. 9, 10 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. PDT).

The prelims start Apr. 9, 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PDT).

The early prelims start Apr. 9, 6 p.m. EDT (3 p.m. PDT).

UK

The main card starts Apr. 10, 3 a.m. GMT.

The prelims start Apr. 10, 1 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims start Apr. 9, 11 p.m. GMT

Australia

The main card starts Apr. 10, 12 p.m AEDT.

The prelims start Apr. 10, 10 a.m. AEDT.

The early prelims start Apr. 10, 8 a.m. AEDT

How to watch UFC 273



The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. That's great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially, if you're one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 273, you'll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN's site:

Existing yearly ESPN Plus subscribers can order the upcoming UFC card for $75

New ESPN Plus subscribers can buy a bundle of one UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $100. This is a decent deal. The ESPN Plus annual ESPN subscription will auto-renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription at the time of auto-renewal.

You can do all of the above at the link below.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 273 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 273 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access those US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs currently recommended by CNET editors.

Full Fight Card

As always this card is subject to change. We'll keep this as up to date as possible.

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Prelims

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early Prelims