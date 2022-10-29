NWSL Championship: How to Livestream the Pro Women's Soccer Title Game

The Portland Thorns have had a difficult season, but are now one win away from the National Women's Soccer League Championship. The team's on-field performance has been stellar all year, thanks in part to the play of US women's national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn and NWSL MVP Sophia Smith, but a report issued at the beginning of October sent the team, and professional women's soccer, reeling.

The report, written by Sally Q. Yates, a former US attorney general, gives the results of her independent investigation into allegations of alleged abuse and sexual misconduct in women's soccer. It "revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct — verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct — had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims," Yates wrote.

The investigation focused on three former coaches, including former Thorns coach Paul Riley, and the way the alleged abusive behavior was handled by owners and officials. The report specifically accused Portland Thorns' officials of attempting to impede the investigation.

Merritt Paulson, the owner of the Thorns as well as the city's men's MLS team, the Portland Timbers, is under pressure to sell both teams and will not travel to the championship game, where his Thorns will take on the Kansas City Currents for the NWSL title. The NWSL didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, the Currents have put together an incredible season behind goalkeeper AD Franch and US women's national team stars Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams. The Currents placed last in the NWSL in 2021, before surging into fifth place and a playoff spot this season. They've beaten the fourth-seeded Houston Dash and the first-seeded OL Reign to reach the 2022 championship match.

The NWSL Championship game will be played today at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m.PT) on Paramount Plus and CBS.

Those looking to catch all the action will need access to CBS or Paramount Plus.

No single provider has exclusive rights to the network, so there are plenty of ways to get CBS and watch the game without cable. We've broken down everything you need to know in order to stream today's game.

Paramount Plus has two main options: Essential for $5 per month ($50 per year if paying annually) and Premium for $10 per month ($100 per year if paying annually). Both offer live NWSL games.