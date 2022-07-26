Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.: Fight Date, Start Time, How to Watch Online

It's been a long road for Jake Paul's next boxing match.

After his first scheduled opponent, Tommy Fury, wrestled with Visa issues and ultimately pulled out of the fight, Paul's team scrambled to find a replacement. The solution came in the form of Hasim Rahman Jr. -- a 12-1 heavyweight who is both bigger and more experienced than Paul. By most measures this is a tougher fight than the one scheduled against Tommy Fury.

✅ Bigger

✅ Stronger

✅ More experienced

✅ KO power



But it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team.



August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother fucker.



Press conference & ticket on-sale Tuesday 1pm ET. pic.twitter.com/sYAvCr0Cxu — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 7, 2022

When is the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight?

The fight between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman is set to take place on Saturday, August 6. The event takes place at 9 p.m. ET and the main event will take place at an estimated 11.30 p.m. ET.

Where is the fight taking place?

The fight between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. takes place at Madison Square Garden. You can check out ticket prices here. Plenty of tickets are still available at this point, which could be a worrying sign for interest in this fight. Even Jake Paul himself appears to be struggling with the promotion for this fight...

Had a little accident but will still be able to fight August 6th. Get your tickets 👉🏼 https://t.co/j4OvSRYRxA pic.twitter.com/6YBbpHTk8K — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 18, 2022

Just days ago, Paul also got into it with his brother's former rival KSI, who ribbed him about slow tickets sales.

Think you need it more 😂. Gotta pay people to attend your fight buddy, cos that place ain’t selling 💀 https://t.co/4HN7J5BJeh — ksi (@KSI) July 26, 2022

How to watch

Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. will be available to watch on Showtime PPV. It's priced at $74.99.

Who else is on the card?

It's taken a while, but we finally have details on the undercard for the fight. Here's the full list of fights top to bottom...

Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.

Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal

Brandun Lee vs. Will Madera

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

If you've watched previous Jake Paul fights then Amanda Serrano will be a familiar name. She's fought on his previous cards and recently lost a close decision to Katie Taylor in what was the biggest female boxing match of all time.

Who is Hasim Rahman Jr.?

Hasim Rahman Jr. is the son of legendary heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, who famously knocked out Lennox Lewis in a massive upset victory back in 2001.

But Hasim Rahman Jr. has amassed quite the record himself. At age 31 he's now a 12-1 fighter. His sole loss came recently via knockout at the hands of the undefeated James McKenzie Morrison earlier this year in April. Morrison represented the first real challenge Rahman Jr. faced. Up until that point the majority of his fights featured boxers with losing or mixed records at best.

Still, at 6 foot 3, Rahman Jr. is bigger than Paul, who has fought mostly undersized opponents in the ring. This could represent a real problem for The Problem Child.

Who is Jake Paul?

You're probably aware of Paul, the social media personality who first made it big on Vine before moving across to every platform in existence. He's moved into boxing in recent years after fighting on the undercard of brother Logan Paul's viral boxing match with UK YouTuber KSI. He showed a talent for boxing and has been fighting ever since.

Paul has also moved into promotion, co-promoting a huge fight between Ireland's Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, which was one of the biggest female boxing matches of all time.