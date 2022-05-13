Save 15% or More on Your Next Getaway With Deals Starting at Just $45 Today

Whether it's been a few years since you last traveled or you're just looking for your next adventure, odds are you want to save some money. Just about everything is more expensive these days, and travel budgets are smaller, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice the whole trip. Booking.com, the popular online travel site, is offering a bunch of Getaway Deals that can save you 15% or more on trips taking place through September 30.

There are many popular destinations for travelers, including Miami, Houston, Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and others. The deals vary in cost, but prices start at just $45. Each city has several different options available.

