Ramen-Inspired Makeup (Finally) Lets You Look Like Noodles

Are you passionate about instant noodles? Here's your chance to really prove your dedication to the classic lunch.

A new makeup line lets you coat your eyes, lips and cheeks with colors inspired by Cup Noodles. The well-known instant ramen brand collaborated with beauty brand HipDot on the noodle-centric collection, which hit HipDot's website on May 3 and ships to the US and Canada. The line's eyeshadow palette includes eight shades that truly capture the essence of the sodium-heavy staple: Diced Carrot, Teriyaki, Hot & Spicy, Roasted Corn, Seasoning, Soy Sauce, Spicy Chile and simply, Ramen Noodle. This may be the first (and only) time it makes sense to apply Spicy Chile to your eyes.

HipDot

The full line includes the palette for $26 (about £20.90, AU$37.20), a pack of lip and cheek tints for $22 (about £17.70, AU$31.50), and a "collector's box" that includes both of those products, along with some additional knick-knacks that fit the theme for $58 (about £46.60, AU$82.90). The eye palette (featuring the spectacularly named shades mentioned above) is also sold online at Ulta, and it's inspired by Cup Noodles' "intense and vibrant warm tones," per HipDot's website. That translates to the apparently ramen noodle-esque shades of yellow, orange and brown.

You can also choose to secure a set of three lip and cheek tints, which reference "our favorite add-on sauces to our warm Cup Noodles cup," HipDot writes. The tints are labeled Lemon, Hot Sauce and Sesame, and they sort of resemble miniaturized sauce bottles.

The snazzy collector's box tacks on an applicator puff, Cup Noodles-shaped makeup bag and chopsticks, which as far as I can tell, are just ordinary wooden chopsticks with HP x Cup Noodles included in small writing on them. Still, you might want to splurge for the extra goodies. (Just don't stop to think about how many Cup Noodles $58 could buy.)

HipDot

Collabs appear to be HipDot's thing. They've also teamed up with Peep's, Reeses, Spongebob, and Hasbro (for a Monopoly and Play-Doh and Ouija board-themed eye palette), among other brands. Cup Noodles' name has appeared on products other than noodles before – last year, its parent company Nissin Foods debuted four flavors of ramen-flavored Cup Noodle soda in honor of Cup Noodles' 50th anniversary. While that offering's probably no longer on shelves, thanks to Cup Noodles x HipDot, it's still possible to take your obsession with instant ramen to the next level.