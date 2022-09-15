Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Where She'll Be Buried, How and When to Watch

Queen Elizabeth II died in her residence in Scotland on Sept. 8 after reigning for 70 years. Her funeral will mark the end of a period of national mourning in the UK that has been in the planning stages for years.

The queen's coffin left Scotland and traveled to Buckingham Palace in London, and is now in Westminster Hall, where the queen will lie in state for four days before being moved to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Here's when the queen's funeral will be held, where the queen will be buried and how you can watch the funeral remotely.

When will the queen's funeral be?

The queen's funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. ET, 3 a.m. PT) at London's Westminster Abbey. Leading up to the day of the funeral, the queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days, giving the public time to pay their respects.

Where will the queen be buried?

After the funeral service, the queen will be transported from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then to Windsor for her burial. She'll be buried at Windsor Castle next to her late husband, Prince Philip, in St. George's Chapel.

How to watch the queen's funeral

You'll be able to view the queen's funeral on TV and online. Here's where to watch.

For more information, here's what happens next following the queen's death.