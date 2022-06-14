Pride 2022: Food and Beverage Brands That Are Giving Back to LGBTQ Causes

This Pride month, companies across America are getting in on the celebration with collections and campaigns that honor the LGBTQ community.

Snackmakers, beverage companies and alcohol manufacturers are no different: From household staples to independent brands, many are launching rainbow-colored treats this June. Below, we're spotlighting dozens of brands that aren't just serving up a slice of Pride but delivering the goods with donations to LGBTQ advocacy groups.



Bon appetit!

Snacks and coffee

Oreo/Nabisco Oreo has partnered with PFLAG National on a limited-edition Oreo Pride Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, featuring its classic chocolate wafer cookies, embossed with "PROUD" on one side.

Skittles In the past, Skittles has celebrated Pride by giving up its signature rainbow and turning its packages all gray. This year, however, the company is giving the bags a splash of color courtesy of a half-dozen queer artists, each of whom crafted an original pack design that represents how they "see the rainbow."



Each pack includes a QR Code that, when scanned, leads you to a virtual studio with more information about the artists, their work and the inspiration behind their designs. Plus, $1 from the purchase of every Pride pack supports GLAAD's work accelerating acceptance and combat anti-LGBTQ discrimination. You can pick them up at Albertson's, Kroger, Target, Walgreens, Wegmans, Walmart and other retailers nationwide.

Kelloggs The breakfast staple partnered with queer illustrator Thaddeus Coates on its first Pride edition, Neon Pink Block Party Lemonade. Coates' illustrations decorate all eight toaster pastries and are "inspired by a summer block party," he said in a release, "a celebration of a community that doesn't prioritize fitting in over living authentically." It's the first time Pop-Tarts has engaged an artist to create artwork directly on the frosting -- with just 450 boxes dropping each weekend in June. In support of Pride Month, Pop-Tarts is contributing $100,000 to GLAAD and providing $10,000 grants to four inclusive BIPOC institutions: The Bronx Book Festival, Destination Tomorrow in the South Bronx, Nobody's Darling cocktail bar in Chicago and the Salt Eaters bookshop in Inglewood, California.

Kind Snacks There's a new Kind Pride bar flavor for 2022: Milk chocolate peanut butter. Kind says it doesn't believe Pride ends on June 30, so these bars are available in stores all year round (and online for $17.50 for a box of 12). In celebration of Pride month, Kind is donating $125,000 to the Ali Forney Center, which supports unhoused and at-risk LGBTQ youth.

Bobo's Colorado-based Bobo's is bringing back its limited-edition Pride bar, a dark chocolate-and-almond oat bar with a sprinkle of sea salt, all wrapped in adorable rainbow-heart packaging. As in years past, 100% of proceeds are being donated to PFLAG National. Bobo's is also supporting the Center on Colfax, Denver's LGBTQ community center. The bars are available for $14.95 for a pack of six.

IT'SUGAR Through the month of June, a dollar from every purchase of Rainbow Bacon sour candy strips from It'Sugar benefits GLAAD.



Grab a 6-ounce pack online or at any of the sweet shop's 100 stores nationwide.

Insomnia Cookies Through June, Insomnia Cookies is serving up a Love Sweet Love package, a dozen cookies in the flavors of your choice -- from Chocolate Chunk and Oatmeal Raisin to Blue Ribbon Blueberry and Vegan Birthday Cake, and more. For every pack purchased, the late-night bakery will donate $2 to Campus Pride, which works to create a safe environment for LGBTQ college students.

Voodoo Doughnuts Available in stores and online throughout June, Voodoo Doughnut's Pride Bar is dipped in vanilla, filled with Bavarian cream and decorated with colorful hearts . A portion of proceeds from every sale go toward the It Gets Better Project, empowering LGBTQ youth around the world.

Colectivo Coffee Colectivo's special-edition Pride Blend is a sweet and balanced combination of beans from Mexico and Costa Rica, offering notes of dried cranberry, caramel apple and cinnamon.



A dollar from the sale of every one-pound bag will go to the Midwest Institute for Sexuality and Gender. Diversity

Sugar & Cream Cream + Sugar pastry chef Chad Horton whipped up a special edition mini-ice cream sandwich for Pride: Vanilla ice cream decorated with rainbow sprinkles and wedged between two handmade chocolate-chip cookies. The Wyoming-based artisanal ice cream company is making the frozen treats available the entire month of June, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Jackson Hole Pride. Don't live in Wyoming? A pack of 16 is available for nationwide delivery from Goldbelly.

SmartSweets Low-sugar candy subscription service SmartSweets is celebrating Pride Month with a special box filled with a variety of SmartSweets' #KickSugar candy and a rainbow scrunchie from Dew Edit. Build a box with your choice of 14 bags of their yummy treats -- from gummy worms and red twists to peach rings and lollipops -- with no more than 4 grams of sugar in each pouch. SmartSweets is making a donation to Encircle, which works to create safe spaces for LGBTQ youth.

Couplet Coffee Queer-owned Couplet Coffee delivers signature blends in eyecatching packaging, including Peaceful Peru, a light-medium roast with notes of peach and caramel. There's also Espresso for Everyone (owner Gefen Skolnick's favorite), a mix of Brazilian, Nicaraguan and Peruvian beans. Couplet Coffee is donating part of the proceeds for the month of June to the Trevor Project.

ShineWater Get hydrated without the sugar with ShineWater's line of infused waters, like watermelon-blackberry, coconut lime, kiwi cucumber, mixed berry acai and peach-mango -- all infused with vitamin D, essential electrolytes potassium, magnesium and calcium, zinc and antioxidants. ShineWater is available at Whole Foods, Publix, 7 Eleven and, through July, is featured at Stop and Shop as an LGBTQ-owned brand. (See who stocks it near you or pick up a 12-pack on Amazon.) ShineWater supports HRC, Pride Mid-Michigan and the Gay and Lesbian Task Force.

Curio Spice All through June, proceeds from Curio's Everything Rainbow spice are being donated to the National Center for Transgender Equality. The flavorful blend includes sesame, nigella, sumac, turmeric, fennel, chile flakes, sunflower oil, sea salt and blue cornflower for an earthy, tart touch that's perfect for salads, hummus and other meals.

Beer, wine and liquor

Absolut Absolut is once again releasing its Absolut Rainbow bottle, but the longtime ally has also launched Out & Open, an initiative aimed at helping to preserve LGBTQ bars and restaurants. For every listen to an Absolut Out & Open story through June 30, 2022, Absolut will add $1 to its $175,000 donation to the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, up to $200,000.

Bud Light Bud Light America's best-selling beer donated $200,000 to the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce Bud Light is bringing back its popular Rainbow aluminum bottles for Pride. America's best-selling beer is also partnering with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce to help member businesses as they reopen in the wake of the pandemic. Bud Light is donating $200,000 toward the NGLCC's Communities of Color Initiative.

Barefoot Wines A sponsor of LGBTQ causes for more than 30 years, Barefoot is donating a portion of proceeds from the 2022 Barefoot Bubbly Sweet Rosé Pride edition to Free Mom Hugs and the National Center for Transgender Equality.

Miller Lite In celebration of Pride 2022, Miller Lite has published Dr. Eric Cervini's Beers & Queer History, a look at key moments in the gay rights movement that took place at LGBTQ watering holes, from Julius in New York City to the Chicken Hut in Washington, DC. All proceeds from the book support Equality Federation, an advocacy accelerator benefiting state-based LGBTQ organizations.

Crystal Head Vodka Crystal Head Vodka continues to support LGBTQ causes with year-round partnerships with organizations like the Stonewall Sports Program, The Test Positive Awareness Network, Kaleidoscope Trust and Lurie Children's Hospital Transgender Youth Program. For Pride month, the company has brought back its limited-edition Pride bottle, the hallmark skull with a shimmery rainbow tint.

Future Gin Queer-owned Future Gin distills Meyer lemon, honeysuckle and grape leaf alongside traditional botanicals. For the month of June, Future Gin will donate 10% of all net proceeds to GLSEN, which ensures safe and supportive environments for LGBTQ students.

House Wine With hints of fresh berries and citrus, House Wines' limited edition Rainbow Rosé Bubbles is available in 12-ounce six-packs or 12-packs of 6-ounce mini cans. For every case sold, House Wines will donate $2 to the Human Rights Campaign, the leading LGBTQ advocacy group in the US.

Gay Beer This Brooklyn brewery makes a gluten-free golden lager with malt grains and German hops to produce subtle notes of honey and crisp citrus and a malt finish.



As part of their company's mission, Gay Beer owners (and real-life couple) Jon Moore and Jason Pazmino make quarterly donations to LGBTQ organizations like Housing Works, the Hetrick Martin Institute, the Ali Forney Center and the Center for Black Equity.

Cool Cat Gay-owned Cool Cat's line of low-calorie wine spritzers start with a base of California white wine and come in four flavors -- original (elderflower, mint and lime), citrus, berry and grapefruit. Available in four-packs of 12oz cans, they're gluten-free with just two grams of sugar and 140 calories. This June, the brand introduced special Pride packaging and made a $10,000 donation to The LGBTQ Community Center in New York.

Ilegal Mezcal Ilegal's Joven, Reposado, and Añejo mezcals are produced in small batches by fourth-generation mezcaleros, made with Espadín agave and double distilled in the Santiago Matatlan Valley of Oaxaca, Mexico. This summer, Ilegal's Celebrating You campaign features artwork, parties and specialty cocktails honoring the queer community that raise funds for wayOUT, a non-profit focused on empowering gender-expansive youth.