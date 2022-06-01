Old Bay Goldfish, the 'Snack of the Summer,' are Back in Stock

"Song of the summer" is a well-known designation that gets tagged to some earworm pop song every June or July. While no tune has grabbed the title just yet, Old Bay Goldfish are making a strong case to be the snack of the summer.

Your favorite childhood cracker snack teamed up with , the iconic summer seafood seasoning to launch limited-edition Old Bay Goldfish. The kicked-up crackers, which launched in May, sold out in hours and were impossible to find for weeks. According to a spokesperson for Pepperidge Farm (makers of Goldfish), there's no set date for when more of these tasty bite-size munchies will hit shelves, but I've seen some limited stock start to pop up.

Did you catch that??😏 Prepare your tastebuds for this bold flavor. @OLDBAYSeasoning pic.twitter.com/POCOLUqsiQ — Goldfish® (@GoldfishSmiles) May 31, 2022

Where can you buy Old Bay Goldfish right now?

Supplies in your local stores are likely depleted or very limited. Even online vendors who have them now seem to be running low on inventory. Here's where we found a few bags of OBGF in stock at the time of this writing.





(not sure they're worth that)



Are Old Bay Goldfish even any good?

I was lucky enough to get my hands on a bag and, while nothing is ever totally worth the hype these days, the small and slightly spicy snackers are darn-near close. Old Bay -- a perfect mix of celery salt, paprika, pepper and other secret spices -- lends a toasty heat but one that won't singe your lips, even if you down the entire bag (not that I did or anything).

They're excellent eaten alone, with cold beer or white wine and even better dropped into some seafood chowder.

You can make Old Bay Goldfish at home in minutes

The easiest way to get your hands on Old Bay Goldfish right might just be to make 'em yourself. You can whip up a batch in 10 minutes and with very simple and easy-to-find ingredients. I've included an easy recipe below along with some tips for making a great batch of Old Bay Goldfish for your next at-home hang.

David Watsky/CNET

Tips for making Old Bay Goldfish:

Use , not cheddar. You want the to really sing, so use plain (Original) Goldfish which have no cheese flavor. They're a lot like in fact, so you could also use those in a pinch.

Coat the Goldfish crackers with melted butter or some vegetable oil along with the Old Bay to help the spice adhere to the crackers.

Bake the goldfish for 10 minutes at 300 degrees F to get the seasoning baked on and also to add a toasty flavor.

Ingredients:

1 6.6-ounce bag crackers

2 teaspoons vegetable oil or melted butter (unsalted)

1 tablespoon

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. In a bowl, mix Old Bay seasoning and vegetable oil. Add plain Goldfish crackers into the mix and stir gently until well coated. Arrange the coated Goldfish on a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes.

