Oktoberfest 2022: Dates, History, Traditions and More

After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, Oktoberfest is back on, running Sept. 17 to Oct. 3, 2022. The world's largest folk festival has returned to Munich, where it kicked off with a 12-gun salute, followed by Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter tapping the first beer barrel at the Wiesn (the colloquial name for the Theresienwiese fairgrounds).



After making the traditional declaration "O'zapft is!" (Bavarian for "It is tapped!") Reiter gave the first liter of beer to Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder.



While the 16-day festival is historically tied to Bavaria in southeast Germany, it's been adopted by communities all over the world. Read on to learn about Oktoberfest's origins and traditions and how you can celebrate in your town. Prost!



When Is Oktoberfest held?

Munich's Oktoberfest originally took place in the 16-day run-up to the first Sunday in October. With the reunification of Germany in 1994, that schedule was tweaked: If the first Sunday falls on Oct. 1 or 2, the festival is extended until German Unity Day, Oct. 3.



This year, Oktoberfest runs from Sept. 17 to Oct 3, 2022.

How is Oktoberfest celebrated?

Beer, of course, is a big part of Oktoberfest -- In 2019, nearly 2 million gallons of beer consumed -- and Munich's six original breweries get much of the spotlight. But there's also food, folk dancing, concerts, crafts, amusement rides, carnival games, the procession of Wiesn innkeepers and Bavarians and tourists alike parading around in dirndls and lederhosen.

While Oktoberfest is most associated with Munich and the Bavarian region, it is celebrated throughout the world, especially in regions with robust German communities.

What is the origin of Oktoberfest?

The celebration dates back to the wedding of Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen on Oct. 12, 1810. Munich's residents were invited to celebrate the royal nuptials in front of the city gates on fields renamed Theresienwiese ("Theresa's Meadow") in honor of the new bride. In addition to ample food and libation, horse races were incorporated into the festivities.

The celebration was repeated in 1811, starting the annual Oktoberfest tradition. A parade has been an important component of the Oktoberfest since 1850: Some 8,000 people in traditional Bavarian clothing walk through the center of Munich to the fairgrounds, under the banner of the Münchner Kindl ("Munich child"), the symbol on the city's coat of arms.

Oktoberfest has been canceled at least 26 times since its inception, including during the Napoleonic Wars, World War I and World War II, and most recently during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oktoberfest celebrations and promotions around the globe

