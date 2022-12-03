Noodle, the 'Bones/No Bones Day' Dog of TikTok, Dies at Age 14

Noodle, the pug who found fame on TikTok by predicting whether people should have a "bones day" or a "no bones day," died Friday at 14 and a half years old, his owner, Jonathan Graziano, announced on TikTok. More than 4.5 million people followed the dog's account on the video service. By Saturday evening, more than 10 million people had watched the announcement video.

Graziano, who posts as jongraz on TikTok, said Noodle died in his owner's arms.

@jongraz It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be. ❤️ ♬ original sound - Jonathan

"It's a day I always knew was coming, but never thought would arrive," Graziano said. "Although this is very sad, I wanted to let you know, and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we're navigating this sadness."

Graziano owned Noodle for seven years, he said.

Noodle and Graziano came to fame for videos in which Graziano would help his elderly pug to stand in his dog bed first thing in the morning. If Noodle slumped like he had no bones and sank back into his bed, that was declared a "no bones day," and Graziano encouraged viewers to take it easy and take extra care of themselves. If Noodle continued standing, Graziano declared it a "bones day" and encouraged viewers to have a productive day.

Graziano started posting videos of Noodle on TikTok after joining the platform in late 2020, but the clips began to go viral in October 2021, sometimes attracting millions of views. Graziano also shared photos of Noodle on Instagram. Hashtags for #bonesday and #nobonesday spread on social media, and software engineer Jake Kaplow even created a site that notified its 13,000 subscribers each morning about whether Noodle was having a bones day.

