The Department of Homeland Security has once again postponed enforcement of Real ID for use in air travel, the agency said on Monday.

Previously, US residents over 18 would need to present a Real ID-enhanced driver's license or another federally approved identification to fly domestically starting May 3, 2023. That deadline has now been extended until May 7, 2025.

"This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a Real ID-compliant license or identification card," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement Monday. "DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible."

The Real ID Act, which enforces consistent and secure standards for identification used in air travel and entering federal facilities, was passed in 2007. Enforcement was originally slated to begin Oct. 1, 2020, but was pushed to October 2021 after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In April 2021, the agency postponed enforcement again until May 3, 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about Real ID, including where to apply, what you'll need to bring and what happens if you don't have one after the 2025 deadline.

For more on travel regulations, find out how to renew your passport online, whether your state lets you upload your license to Apple Wallet and what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or canceled.

What is Real ID?

Essentially, Real ID is an enhanced version of your standard state driver's license or identification card, intended to help authorities crack down on terrorism and identity fraud.

As of 2022, all 50 states and the District of Columbia are complying with Real ID standards, DHS said. If you recently renewed your driver's license it's likely already compliant. If it's been a few years, however, you'll probably have to get it updated.

You can tell by looking at your license: If there is a gold, black or white star in the upper-right corner, you have a Real ID. (There are some minor variations -- California places a white star over the state's bear logo, while Maine puts it in an outline of the state.)

What do I need to get a Real ID card?



Whatever state agency issued your driver's license is responsible for distributing Real IDs. The paperwork required will vary but typically it includes proof of identity and status as a US resident or citizen, proof of your Social Security number and multiple proofs of your current address.



Originals or hard copies of documentation -- birth certificate, Social Security card, US passport -- are required, with photocopies and screenshots not accepted. Check your state's driver's licensing agency website for more specifics.

After you apply, you should receive a temporary paper ID until your Real ID-compliant license arrives in the mail about three or four weeks later.

With a few exceptions, the cost of getting a Real ID-compliant license is the same as renewing your license or non-driving identification card. If you're not due for a license renewal yet, though, you'll have to pay now.

What happens once the Real ID Act is enforced?

Beginning in May 2025 -- unless the deadline is extended again -- federal agencies like the Transportation Security Administration will only accept Real ID-approved licenses and identification cards "for purposes of accessing federal facilities," according to DHS.

That includes airport security checkpoints.

Without one, US adults will have to show a valid passport, even to fly domestically, or one of these other forms of ID:

Not having a Real ID-compliant license will not affect other uses of a driver's license, including verifying an individual's ability to operate a vehicle or purchase alcohol, firearms or tobacco.