3.5 Million Ukrainian Refugees Have Fled the Country. Here's How to Help

War in Ukraine

More Ukrainian refugees have fled their homes due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR on Sunday reported more than 3.5 million Ukrainians have left the country, including more than 1.5 million children, in search of safety in neighboring countries.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, has warned that the war could create as many as 5 million refugees. About half of Ukrainian refugees leaving the country have entered Poland, while the rest have mostly gone to Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Russia's attacks have killed at least 925 Ukrainian civilians and injured 1,496 as of March 21, according to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on March 25 to "discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday.

We've gathered a list of organizations offering aid during this crisis.

Note: We created our list from evaluations on Charity Navigator, which rates charities based on their financial health, accountability and transparency. Charity Navigator has assigned a "Give With Confidence" designation to the organizations listed below. Before you donate, you want to make sure that a given charity aligns with your values and that the donation is being used in ways you'd like. For more information, see our guide on how to vet a charity.

Americares

Americares is providing medicine, medical supplies, emergency funding and medical professionals to help families in Ukraine.

(Ranked 97.87/100 on Charity Navigator.)

GlobalGiving



Global Giving is providing water, food and shelter to refugees within Ukraine and in surrounding countries.

(Ranked 96.66/100 on Charity Navigator.)

Hope for Ukraine



Hope for Ukraine is accepting donations to help citizens of Ukraine with basic necessities.

(Ranked 90/100 on Charity Navigator.)

Project Hope



Project Hope is sending medicine, supplies and aid to families in Ukraine.

(Ranked 82.09/100 on Charity Navigator.)

Save the Children

Save the Children is delivering humanitarian aid. Donations go toward items such as food, blankets and face masks.

(Ranked 91.82/100 on Charity Navigator.)

UNICEF USA

UNICEF USA is on the ground providing assistance to children in Ukraine. Donations go toward water, nutrition, health care, education and protection.

(Ranked 89.18 on Charity Navigator.)

World Help

World Help is providing food, water and other necessities to families in Ukraine.

(Ranked 82.6/100 on Charity Navigator.)