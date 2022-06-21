National Smoothie Day Is Here: Check Out These Freebies and Deals to Cool You Off Today

With the heatwave that's swept the country this month, staying cool is a priority to help prevent heat exhaustion. And National Smoothie Day has arrived just in time with freebies and other smoothie deals to help cool you off. It falls on Tuesday, June 21, this year, which also happens to be the first day of summer.

We've rounded up all the deals and freebies you can get on National Smoothie Day. Note that you must make a purchase to get a free smoothie, so bring a friend. Want to make your own smoothie at home? CNET Senior Editor David Watsky says Ninja's new Twisti may be the best smoothie blender ever.

Clean Juice

On National Smoothie Day, you can get a free 16-ounce smoothie with any purchase when you order via the Clean Juice app or online at order.cleanjuice.com.

Jamba

Jamba rewards members can get any medium smoothie for $4 on June 21. If you're not a Jamba rewards member yet, you can sign up and get a 50% off coupon to use on a smoothie.

Also, you can follow Jamba on Twitter and Instagram @JambaJuice for a chance to win smoothies and other prizes every hour on June 21.

Planet Smoothie

If you buy a smoothie from Planet Smoothie on June 21, you can get a free 20-ounce Lunar Lemonade by donating $1 to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members can get a free 20-ounce smoothie when they buy any smoothie using the Smoothie King app.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving away a free 24-ounce smoothie with any food purchase on National Smoothie Day when you download the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app and join Tropic Rewards.

For ways to stay cool during this heatwave, check out these 12 tips to stay cool while you sleep during the heatwave. Also, here's how to tell the difference between a heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Also, here's some helpful information about portable air conditioners.