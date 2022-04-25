PAX East 2022 Mask Mandate Updates Bird Flu Epidemic Air Fryers Recalled 'Lightyear' Trailer Splatoon 3 Release Date
National Pretzel Day Is Tomorrow. Here's Where to Get Free Pretzels

No purchase necessary -- unless you want a cup of cheese with your pretzel.

National Pretzel Day is almost here, and it's bringing freebies with it. Tomorrow only, April 26, you can get a free pretzel from any of the stores below. Even better news: You don't have to buy anything to get one of those twisted doughy snacks.

We've rounded up the best deals for freebies on National Pretzel Day so you can get your salty -- or cinnamon-y -- craving satisfied. Plus, check out the sweepstakes you can enter for a year's supply of pretzel pieces.

Auntie Anne's 

All day long on April 26, Auntie Anne's is giving away one free pretzel to its Pretzel Perks members. You can choose between an original or a cinnamon pretzel. No purchase necessary -- unless you want to dip your pretzel in cheese or icing.

Order Auntie Anne's online

Ben's Soft Pretzels

Ben's Soft Pretzels announced on Twitter it's giving away a free pretzel to anyone who donates $1 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Also, if you don't have the app, you can download it and receive another free pretzel.

Order Ben's Soft Pretzels online

Philly Pretzel Factory

Philly Pretzel Factory announced on its Facebook page that it's giving away free pretzels to its customers on April 26. No purchase is required, and you can also grab one at one of its Walmart locations. 

Order Philly Pretzel Factory online
Wetzel's Pretzels

Wetzel's Pretzels is giving away free original pretzels on National Pretzel Day to anyone who shows up and asks for one. Sorry, you'll have to wait until after your lunch break to snag one of these up because the deal doesn't start until after 3 p.m. Fun fact: It's also National Wetzel Day.

Order Wetzel's Pretzels online

Want a year's supply of pretzels? Here's what you've got to do

Snyder's of Hanover is jumping into National Pretzel Day with a giveaway for one person to win a year's supply of pretzel pieces. All you have to do is like its Instagram page and tag a friend in the comment section.

