National Pretzel Day Is Here. Where to Grab a Free Pretzel Today

National Pretzel Day is here, and freebies come with it. Today only, April 26, you can get a free pretzel from any of the stores below. Even better news: You don't have to buy anything to get one of those twisted doughy snacks.

We've rounded up the best deals for freebies on National Pretzel Day so you can get your salty -- or cinnamon-y -- craving satisfied. Plus, check out the sweepstakes you can enter for a year's supply of pretzel pieces.

Auntie Anne's

All day long on April 26, Auntie Anne's is giving away one free pretzel to its Pretzel Perks members. You can choose between an original or a cinnamon pretzel. No purchase necessary -- unless you want to dip your pretzel in cheese or icing.

Ben's Soft Pretzels

Ben's Soft Pretzels announced on Twitter it's giving away a free pretzel to anyone who donates $1 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Also, if you don't have the Ben's Club loyalty app, you can download it and receive another free pretzel.

Philly Pretzel Factory

Philly Pretzel Factory announced on its Facebook page that it's giving away free pretzels to its customers on April 26. No purchase is required, and you can also grab a pretzel at one of its Walmart locations.

Auntie Anne's

Pretzelmaker

Pretzelmaker is giving anyone who stops by one of its stores a free surprise product, no purchase necessary.

Wetzel's Pretzels

Wetzel's Pretzels is giving away free original pretzels on National Pretzel Day to anyone who shows up and asks for one. Sorry, you'll have to wait until after your lunch break to snag one of these, because the deal doesn't start until after 3 p.m. Fun fact: It's also National Wetzel Day.

Want a year's supply of pretzels? Here's what you've got to do

Snyder's of Hanover is jumping into National Pretzel Day with a giveaway for one person to win a year's supply of pretzel pieces. All you have to do is like its Instagram page and tag a friend in the comment section.

For more deals, check out these coupons you can use for Mother's Day gifts.