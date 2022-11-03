National Nacho Day 2022: Free Nachos From Chevys, Taco Bell and More

National Nacho Day is Sunday, Nov. 6, and restaurants across America will offer deals on everyone's favorite spicy, cheese-covered dish.

The birth of the nacho reportedly dates back to 1940, when a group of women whose husbands were stationed at the military base in Eagle Pass, Texas, walked into the Victory Club in Piedras Negras, just across the border in Mexico. The club was closed but instead of turning them away, maître d' Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya whipped up a quick appetizer of fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and pickled jalapeños.

According to lore, the women loved the dish so much that they asked for seconds and named it "Nacho's Special" in homage to its creator.

Today, nachos are served at movie theaters, restaurants, convenience stores and fast-food joints alike. Below are all the places we've found National Nacho Day deals so far. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back later for more delicious discounts and giveaways.



Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh is celebrating National Nacho Day all week long. Rewards members can get $2 off their nacho order through Nov. 7.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Honor National Nacho Day at Chevys Fresh Mex with free Fajita Chicken Nachos when you dine in at select locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri and Virginia.

Del Taco

On National Nacho Day, Del Taco is offering up a freebie. Del Yeah Rewards members can score a free small drink with the purchase of any Queso Loaded Nachos -- topped with your choice of beef, chicken, carne asada or Beyond Meat.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven



On Nov. 6, 7-Eleven reward members can score an order of nachos for $2 with their choice of chili, onions, jalapeños and pico de gallo toppings.



The deal is also available for delivery through the 7Now app.

Taco Bell

In celebration of National Nacho Day, Taco Bell is offering a free order of Nachos Bell Grande with a minimum $15 purchase on DashPass, Uber One or Grubhub Plus.

Taco Johns

Taco Johns is honoring National Nacho Day with a free side of chips and nacho cheese with any purchase for its rewards members.

This story will be updated with more deals as we find more restaurants participating in National Nacho Day.