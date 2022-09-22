National Ice Cream Cone Day is today, Sept. 22. It's also the first day of fall, but cold-dessert lovers shouldn't let that stand in their way -- the cooler weather just means your ice cream won't melt so fast.

Popular lore has it that the ice cream cone debuted at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis, when Ernest Hamwi, a Syrian concessionaire, was selling zalabia, a Middle Eastern doughnut-like pastry. When an ice cream vendor nearby ran out of dishes, Hamwi rolled his dough into cones for his neighbor to serve the chilly treats in.

Whether that's true or not, Oregon dairyman Frederick Bruckman obtained a patent for a device that mass-produced flaky sugar cones in 1912. Bruckman eventually sold his business to Nabisco, which still makes Comet Cones today based on his recipe.



Below are confirmed deals for National Ice Cream Cone Day. Check back for more promotions.



Through Sept. 30, the home of 31 flavors is offering a pair of deals: Get a free kids scoop with a minimum order of $15 by using the one-time coupon on the BR Mobile App.

If you've got a bigger appetite, Baskin-Robbins is also offering $2 off its Banana Royale -- two scoops, topped with banana slices, chopped almonds and your choice of wet toppings.

On National Ice Cream Day, you can get a free Blue Bunny cone through DoorDash with a minimum order of $15. (There's no code. The discount is automatically applied.)

Alas, Blue Bunny informs us that residents of California, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, North Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin can't participate "due to state dairy laws concerning free products."

We wish we were joking.

On Sept. 22, all 33 Van Leeuwen locations are offering customers a free waffle cone with purchase when they ask for a "Cone Day Upgrade."

Van Leeuwen has a variety of dairy and vegan ice creams, so grab a few scoops of your favorite or try limited-edition fall flavors like Classic Pumpkin Cheesecake and Vegan Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Pie.