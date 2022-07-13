National French Fry Day 2022: Get Free Fries From Wendy's, McDonald's and More

National French Fry Day has arrived and a slew of restaurants are participating by giving away fries. And whether you enjoy dipping your fries into condiments like ketchup and mustard, or unusual foods like ice cream or gravy -- or even putting them in a burrito -- we can all agree that free fries are the best.

We'll tell you where you can get free fries today, as well as some deals that'll continue throughout the week. Also note that local restaurants in your area may also have deals going on today.

Burger King

Going on now through the end of the year, Burger King is offering free fries of any size to its Royal Perks members with a purchase. You can use the coupon once a week.

Checkers and Rally's

Checkers and Rally's have started a petition to make National Fry Day always land on a Friday. When you sign the petition, you'll instantly get a downloadable coupon for free medium fries. To use the coupon, you'll need to enroll in the Checkers/Rally's rewards program.

Elevation Burger

You can get one free order of fries from Elevation Burger with any purchase when you use Grubhub from July 13 through July 19.

Fatburger

You can get one free order of Fat or Skinny Fries from Fatburger from July 13 through July 19 with any in-store or online purchase. Sweet Potato Fries aren't included in this deal. You must mention the promotion at the store or use code FrenchFryDay22 online to redeem.

Hot Dog on a Stick

When you visit a Hot Dog on a Stick location today, you'll receive a free surprise with any fry purchase in-store and online. Surprises include a free stick with any lemonade purchase and $5 off $15 or more online.

McDonald's

If you don't have the McDonald's app, you'll want to download it. On National Fry Day, the giant fast food chain is adding free large fries to its deals page for every customer. No purchase required.

Penn Station

Penn Station is offering its customers a free small order of fresh cut fries when you buy any size sub on July 13. Bring this coupon into the store or use code FRYDAY when you order online.

Wayback Burgers

You can get a free order of regular size fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich at Wayback Burgers today through its app.

Wendy's

Wendy's isn't just having one day of fry deals -- it's celebrating the entire week. It offered free medium fries with a purchase on Monday and Tuesday. Today you can get any size fry with any mobile purchase. On Thursday, you can get free small breakfast seasoned potatoes with a mobile purchase. And on Friday, you can get free medium fries with any size mobile fry purchase.

If you'd rather make fries at home, here's how to make healthier fries.