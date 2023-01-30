Most Oreo Oreo: What to Know About the Mammoth New Cookie

"What's the best Oreo?" is a query that can spark a heated debate among cookie lovers.

Double Stuf, Golden and Birthday Cake still may have a claim to being the best-tasting Oreo cookie. But none can claim another superlative: the Most Oreo Oreo.

So what makes an Oreo the Most Oreo Oreo? The new variety's creme filling contains "real Oreo grind," according to a statement from Oreo. And there's a lot of that filling.

Below, you'll find all you need to know about the newest -- and Oreo-est -- Oreo.

What makes them different from a plain ol' Oreo?

There's "cookies-n-creme flavor creme" in the mix with this sandwich cookie.

In addition, a Most Oreo Oreo is loaded "with 'Most Stuf' levels of creme," according to the statement.

That's clearly more creme than you'd taste in a regular Oreo. But how much more? Oreo's website provides a visual, which you can analyze below.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like these cookies boast unprecedented levels of filling. Oreo also introduced a Most Stuf cookie in 2019.

Oreo

How do I buy the Most Oreo Oreo?

The Most Oreo Oreo appears to be out of stock online at the moment.

But there's another way to get your hands on them: The statement said the cookie would "start rolling out on shelves nationwide starting Jan. 30." On Monday, I popped into a Walmart, Food Lion and Publix near me in Charlotte, NC and didn't spot the treats, but maybe you'll be luckier.

Users on Twitter and Instagram have posted what seem like recently acquired treasures.

The suggested retail price for a pack of sandwich cookies (18 cookies) is $4.99 (about £4.04, AU$7.06). Clear out your treat jar soon, because the Most Oreo Oreo will be available for a limited time.