Miller High Life Brews Up Beer-Flavored Ice Cream

Miller High Life is switching things up with the release of a beer-flavored ice cream bar.

A limited edition "ice cream dive bar" rolls out Monday in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar. (Dairy owner William Isaly invented the Klondike bar in 1922.)



Made in collaboration with boozy confectioner Tipsy Scoop, each bar is infused with real Miller High Life beer, plus ingredients designed to channel the vibe of a classic dive bar -- including a peanut swirl inspired by the peanut shells found on barroom floors, gooey caramel to recall stickiness of thse floors, dark chocolate to evoke the dark wood and dim lighting and even a hint of tobacco smoke flavor for the "aroma of smoke that doubles as cologne for those in the bar," according to a press release.

The treat is also sprinkled with carbonated candy to infuse a bit of effervescence into the bar.



Tipsy founder and CEO Melissa Tavss comes from a family of ice-cream makers: Her family brought gelato from Italy to Scotland in the 1800s.

Tipsy Scoop

"I was always interested in perfecting my homemade ice cream recipe and initially added a teaspoon of booze to soften my ice cream because it was coming out all icy on the sides," Tavss told CNET.



She enjoys ice cream as a medium for booze because it enhances the flavor and holds the alcohol content, "unlike baking or cooking with booze when the alcohol is burnt off," she added.



"Six-packs" of Miller High Life Ice Cream Dive Bars are available (to adults 21 and older) on the Tipsy Scoop website and Goldbelly.com for $36. Individual bars can be found at Tipsy Scoop's three New York City scoop shops, or barlours, for $6.



