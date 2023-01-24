Meet the 'Most Oreo Oreo': Here's Why the Cookie Earned That Title

Asking anyone what the best Oreo is is sure to inspire heated debate among cookie lovers. Double Stuf! Golden! Birthday Cake!

Each of those treats still may have a claim to being the best-tasting Oreo cookie. But as of Tuesday, none of them can claim another superlative: the Most Oreo Oreo.

So what makes an Oreo the Most Oreo Oreo? The new variety's creme filling contains "real Oreo grind," according to a statement from Oreo. And there's a lot of that filling.

Below, you'll find all you need to know about the newest -- and Oreo-est -- Oreo.

What makes them different from a plain ol' Oreo?

There's "cookies-n-creme flavor creme" in the mix with this sandwich cookie.

In addition, a Most Oreo Oreo is loaded "with 'Most Stuf' levels of creme," according to the statement.

That's clearly more creme than you'd taste in a regular Oreo. But how much more? Oreo's website provides a visual, which you can analyze below.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like these cookies boast unprecedented levels of filling. Oreo also introduced a Most Stuf cookie in 2019.

Oreo

How do I buy the Most Oreo Oreo?

The Most Oreo Oreo is listed for $5.29 (about £4.29, AU$7.51) on Oreo.com, but it doesn't appear to be in stock at the moment. And I'm still waiting to hear back from Oreo about exactly how many sandwich cookies come in each package.

Beginning on Jan. 30, the cookie "will start rolling out on shelves nationwide," according to the statement.

Clear out your cookie jar soon, because the Most Oreo Oreo will be available for a limited time.