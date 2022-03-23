McDonald's

As proof of the courtship between pop culture and fast food, this savory-sweet dipping sauce is making its third US comeback.

McDonald's said that its popular Szechuan sauce returns for a few days starting on March 31. Customers can buy up to five packets at a time with a Chicken McNuggets order, but the celebrated sauce is exclusive to the fast food chain's mobile app.

After first debuting in 1998 as a promotion for the Disney movie Mulan, McDonald's Szechuan sauce returned twenty years later following demands from fans of the animated science-fiction series Rick and Morty. Limited supplies of the sauce in 2017 led to protests, and the company brought it back in larger quantities the following year.

There is no firm date as to when this beloved sauce will disappear again. McDonald's press release indicates "for just a few days" and "while supplies last," and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

For now, it appears that the Szechuan condiment could make irregular resurgences instead of becoming a permanent menu item.

Next week's sauce drop means that fans who have been fired up for the spicy sauce won't have to turn to eBay to get a fix. Ordering the sauce from the mobile app allows for home delivery in selected locations, or pickup at McDonald's counters or drive-thrus.