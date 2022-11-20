Kanye West Returns to Twitter After Elon Musk Brings Trump Back

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is back on Twitter. Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West last year, sent out two tweets on Sunday, his first post on the platform since Nov. 4. "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," Ye tweeted to his 32 million followers on Sunday.

Ye's return to the platform, from which he was locked out in October for antisemetic comments, comes after Elon Musk restored deleted accounts for the likes of Jordan Peterson and former President Donald Trump.

Don’t kill what ye hate

Save what ye love — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

In October, Ye was locked out of Twitter for tweeting that he was going to sleep but that when he awoke he'd be "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

He added that "you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda." Twitter didn't delete the rapper's account, but locked the rapper out of it, with the antisemitic tweets removed. "The account was locked for violating Twitter's policies," a company spokesperson said at the time.

Ye's Twitter access was restored in the days following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the company, though Musk said he wasn't responsible for the decision.

A week after being locked out of Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, Ye agreed to purchase right-wing-leaning social media platform Parler. Ye announced earlier in the month on Parler that he'd been locked out of his Instagram account for another 30 days. The suspension, he said, came after he posted a screenshot of a private message to Def Jam Records founder Russell Simmons in which Ye said he was going to make "you know who" have better contracts and business practices. "I gotta get the Jewish business people to make the contracts fair or die trying," Ye wrote in his message.