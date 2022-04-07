WordleBot Tells You How Good You Really Are at Wordle

You might think you're good at Wordle but how do you know really?
To answer that question The New York Times has unleashed WordleBot, an online tool designed to check your Wordle results and judge your skills -- or lack of skills.
It judges based on three categories: Skill, Luck and Steps.
Skill attempts to figure out if you minimized the expected amount of turns required to make the correct guess. Luck asks the question: "Did your choices eliminate more solutions than expected?" Steps is fairly self explanatory: How many guesses did you take?
Using the WordleBot is pretty straightforward. You do today's Wordle, then head straight to this link. The site does the rest. You can also upload a screen cap of your Wordle and it can analyze things that way.
Here's my score for today's Wordle:
Not bad? I guess. I suck at Wordle though.
Now you go!