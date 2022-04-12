Apple Watch Won't Add Blood Pressure Monitor Inflation Hits New 40-Year High Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Tesla Roadster Reservations Installing Home EV Charger Google Doodle Celebrates Opera Star
WordleBot Tells You How Good You Are at Wordle

You want the truth? You can't handle the truth...

Mark Serrels headshot
Mark Serrels
wordle-2022-036

The WordleBot is here to shame you.

 CNET

Think you're good at Wordle? Maybe it's time for a truthbomb...

The New York Times has unleashed WordleBot, an online tool designed to check your Wordle results and judge your skills -- or lack of skills. 

It judges based on three categories: Skill, Luck and Steps.

Skill attempts to figure out if you minimized the expected amount of turns required to make the correct guess. Luck asks the question: "Did your choices eliminate more solutions than expected?" Steps is fairly self explanatory: How many guesses did you take?

Using the WordleBot is pretty straightforward. You do today's Wordle, then head straight to this link. The site does the rest. You can also upload a screen cap of your Wordle and it can analyze things that way.

Here's my score for today's Wordle:

screen-shot-2022-04-08-at-9-44-18-am.png

Not bad!

 Mark Serrels/CNET

Not bad? I guess. I suck at Wordle though.

Now you go!