WordleBot Is Here to Mercilessly Critique Your Wordle Skills

Everyone who plays Wordle thinks they're good at Wordle. Particularly people who post their results on their social media feeds every single day. (We're not judging. OK, maybe we're judging a little bit.)

But now The New York Times has unleashed hell upon the Wordle populace. It's built a WordleBot, an online tool that checks your Wordle results and judges your skills -- or lack of skills.

Introducing WordleBot, our daily Wordle companion — it'll take your Wordle every day and rate you on your Wordle skills.



To use it, first play Wordle. Then visit this link: https://t.co/atnY7um8cN pic.twitter.com/qjfFFhkgEg — Josh Katz (@jshkatz) April 7, 2022

It judges based on three categories: Skill, Luck and Steps.

Skill attempts to figure out if you minimized the amount of turns required to make the correct guess. Luck asks the question: "Did your choices eliminate more solutions than expected?" Steps is fairly self explanatory: How many guesses did you take?

Using the WordleBot is pretty straightforward. You do today's Wordle, then head straight to this link. The site does the rest. You can also upload a screen cap of your Wordle and it can analyze things that way.

Here's my score for today's Wordle:

Mark Serrels/CNET

Not bad? I guess. I suck at Wordle though.



Now you go!