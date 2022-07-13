Wordle Stats Will Soon Be Linked to New York Times Account

Wordle addicts will soon be able to track their game stats through their New York Times account, which will allow their scores to be linked across multiple devices.

On Tuesday, the NYT Games Twitter account announced it had "exciting news" for Wordlers.

"You will soon have the option to link your Wordle stats to your free or existing New York Times account," it said. "This means saving stats and your streak across *all* the devices you play Wordle on."

Currently, if you want to keep a streak going, you have to play on the same browser on the same device.

In a follow-up tweet, the company asked players who didn't see the option to link their account yet to be patient as the feature will be "coming to you soon."

It also indicated that once your stats are tasked to a New York Times account, "the process cannot be reversed."

Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle as a gift for his partner and launched it publicly in October 2021. By mid-January 2022, it had more than 2 million players. The addictive game was purchased by the Times later that month.

Some players initially complained their stats and streaks were being erased when the game migrated to the Times platform. On February 10, the NYT Games Twitter account said developers were aware of the issue and working to correct it.

"Shortly after starting to redirect traffic to our Wordle site at 2:30 p.m. ET, we identified an issue that affected how a player's current streak was calculated," a Times spokesperson told CNET previously. "We discovered the root of the issue and deployed a solution around 7 p.m. ET. We can confirm this solution is working for users that visited the New York Times's Wordle page after the fix was released."