The US Food and Drug Administration is taking a bizarre trend seriously. It may seem like cooking up raw chicken in cough syrup is the stuff of nightmares, but videos purporting to do just that have appeared on TikTok. Last week, the FDA issued a warning over the misuse of medicines as inspired by social media videos.

Nyquil, an over-the-counter cough and cold medication, is made up of a combination of acetaminophen, dextromethorphan and doxylamine to treat a buffet of symptoms. It's not to be confused with a marinade.

The FDA called the Nyqil chicken challenge "silly and unappetizing," then laid out exactly why it's a bad idea. "Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways," the FDA said. "Even if you don't eat the chicken, inhaling the medication's vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs."

Neither TikTok nor Procter & Gamble, maker of Nyquil, immediately responded to a request for comment.

A TikTok search for Nyquil chicken turns up related videos with nearly 17 million views. TikTok seems to be aware of the problematic trend. One user remixed a video showing a person cooking chicken on a stove top and pouring the green contents of a Nyquil bottle on it. TikTok placed a warning at the bottom saying, "Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt."

The origin of the Nyquil chicken recipe is unclear, as is the purpose. The site Know Your Meme, which tracks online trends, suggests it first appeared back in 2017 and has also been called Sleepy Chicken.

While many social media trends are harmless fun, there have been dangerous trends before, as with the TikTok-spread "blackout challenge," which encouraged people to choke themselves and was accused of causing the deaths of two children.

In response to the Nyquil-basted chicken, the FDA offered guidance for parents, including more general advice to keep medications away from children and to openly discuss the dangers of drugs and social media trends.

One more time for anyone in the back: Don't cook with Nyquil.