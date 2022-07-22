Pokemon Squishmallows Are a Thing. Here's When You Can Buy One

A blend of two things people tend to obsess over -- Pokemon and Squishmallows -- is now a very real thing. (Insert Futurama Shut up and take my money! meme here.)

Stuffed animal 'mons of Pikachu and Gengar are currently on display at San-Diego Comic Con 2022. If you want to get your hands on a Pokemon Squish of your own, you'll have to wait until the fall, when the Squishmallows x Pokemon collection hits PokemonCenter.com (US), PokemonCenter.com/en-gb (UK), and PokemonCenter.ca (Canada), according to toy company Jazwares. (Jazwares says the collection is "officially planned to launch" then, which implies -- at least to me -- that the release date could be subject to change.)

It’s not just Pikachu! Here’s Wave 1 of our Pokémon Squishmallows! pic.twitter.com/vIP3BCekQr — Aaron Margolin (@Aaron_Margolin) July 21, 2022

"As demand for Squishmallows continues to skyrocket, we're thrilled to debut this exciting partnership at San Diego Comic-Con, where celebrating collector culture with fans comes first," Jazwares' chief brand officer, Jeremy Padawer, said in a statement.

If you're at Comic-Con and want to see the Pikachu and Gengar Squishmallows, they can be found at Jazwares Booth #3513.

For those at home, Aaron Margolin, Pokemon global brand manager at Jazwares, has also been tweeting pictures of the booth. If you're worried about snagging one of these cuddly looking guys in the fall, Margolin offered some words that may put you at ease. "I've refreshed web pages, I've waited in insane lines, and I've gotten frustrated with ridiculous scalper culture in the past," he wrote in a tweet. "I can promise you ... we're planning a way for e-v-e-r-y-o-n-e to get their hands on Pokémon Squishmallows."