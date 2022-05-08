Mother's Day Google Doodle Celebrates Mom's Nurturing Hand

Sunday is Mother's Day in the US, the day we thank Mom for all she does us.

To honor that special person in our lives, Google has a gift for all the mothers in our lives -- a card tucked into an animated Doodle. The slideshow focuses on the nurturing hands of that special person as she guides us through our early days, teaching us valuable skills and helping us grow, all through the warmth and protection of her ever-present hands.

Mother's Day as we know it today was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother Ann, a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the Civil War. Through Anna Jarvis' efforts to have the day officially recognized as a holiday, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation six years later designating the second Sunday in May as a national holiday to honor mothers.

Happy Mother's Day and thanks for all you do, Mom.