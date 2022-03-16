iPad Air 2022 Review Daylight Saving Time Legislation CNET Deal Days: Exclusive Discounts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Addresses Congress Starbucks Reusable Cups New iOS Emoji
Kanye West Has Been Suspended From Instagram

Meta has handed down a 24 hour suspension for Kanye West.

Mark Serrels headshot
Mark Serrels
West has been cut off from Instagram for 24 hours.

After a barrage of social media attacks on ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her current partner Pete Davidson and now Daily Show host Trevor Noah, rapper and producer Kanye West has received a 24-hour ban from Instagram, according to representatives from Meta. TMZ was first to report the news.

A post by Kanye West, which contained racial slurs towards Noah, appears to be the impetus for the ban. According to Meta, the post violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

West was posting in response criticism from Noah. In a Today Show segment he broke down what he called public harassment of Kim Kardashian. 

"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous," said Noah. "But what she's going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."

Meta has said it will take further action if West continues to violate its policies after the suspension.